Dr. Joseph Pohl, MD
Overview of Dr. Joseph Pohl, MD
Dr. Joseph Pohl, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Lawrenceville, GA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from VIRGINIA COMMONWEALTH UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL COLLEGE OF VIRGINIA SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.
Dr. Pohl's Office Locations
Womens Healthcare Consultants of Gwinnett PC500 Medical Center Blvd Ste 365, Lawrenceville, GA 30046 Directions (770) 962-2051
Northside Hospital Gwinnett1000 Medical Center Blvd, Lawrenceville, GA 30046 Directions (678) 312-1000Wednesday8:00am - 5:00pm
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
THE BEST DOCTOR AND STAFF!!!
About Dr. Joseph Pohl, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 38 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- VIRGINIA COMMONWEALTH UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL COLLEGE OF VIRGINIA SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Pohl has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Pohl accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Pohl has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Pohl has seen patients for Amniocentesis, Perimenopause and Vaginal Delivery and VBAC, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Pohl on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
43 patients have reviewed Dr. Pohl. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pohl.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pohl, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pohl appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.