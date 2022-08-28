Dr. Joseph Poitier Jr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Poitier Jr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Joseph Poitier Jr, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Joseph Poitier Jr, MD
Dr. Joseph Poitier Jr, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Miami, FL. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from University of Miami / School of Medicine.
Dr. Poitier Jr works at
Dr. Poitier Jr's Office Locations
New Horizon Community Mental Health Center Inc1469 NW 36th St, Miami, FL 33142 Directions (305) 635-7444
Quiet Minds Inc.12955 Biscayne Blvd Ste 320, North Miami, FL 33181 Directions (305) 895-3231
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Poitier is caring and truly makes himself available to assist his clients. I went through a rough period and his recommendations, guidance, and persistence have changed my life for the better.
About Dr. Joseph Poitier Jr, MD
- Psychiatry
- 43 years of experience
- English
- 1003038738
Education & Certifications
- University of Miami / School of Medicine
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Poitier Jr has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Poitier Jr accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Poitier Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Poitier Jr works at
28 patients have reviewed Dr. Poitier Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Poitier Jr.
