Overview

Dr. Joseph Poku, MD is a Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiologist in Dublin, GA. They graduated from Tufts University School Ma and is affiliated with Fairview Park Hospital, Atrium Health Navicent The Medical Center, Houston Medical Center, Piedmont Macon Medical Center and Piedmont Macon North Hospital.



Dr. Poku works at Georgia Arrhythmia Consultants in Dublin, GA with other offices in Douglas, GA, Hawkinsville, GA, Hazlehurst, GA, Macon, GA, Warner Robins, GA, Milledgeville, GA and Thomaston, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Cardiomyopathy, Removal or Revision of Pacemaker or Cardioverter and-or Defibrillator and Heart Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.