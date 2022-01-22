Overview

Dr. Joseph Polito, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Albany, NY. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from Medical College of Virginia and is affiliated with Albany Medical Center Hospital, Albany Memorial Hospital and Saint Peter's Hospital.



Dr. Polito works at Albany Gastroenterology Consultants in Albany, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Ulcerative Colitis, Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) and Inflammatory Bowel Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.