Dr. Joseph Polito, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Joseph Polito, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Albany, NY. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from Medical College of Virginia and is affiliated with Albany Medical Center Hospital, Albany Memorial Hospital and Saint Peter's Hospital.
Albany Gastroenterology Cnslts1375 Washington Ave Ste 101, Albany, NY 12206 Directions (518) 438-4483
- Albany Medical Center Hospital
- Albany Memorial Hospital
- Saint Peter's Hospital
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Dr. Polito is an excellent doctor. We have known him since 1999. He is very kind, knowledgeable, and answers all of your questions. Both my husband and I are patients as well as other family members and friends.
About Dr. Joseph Polito, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 35 years of experience
- English
- The Johns Hopkins Hospital
- Boston U Med Ctr
- Boston U Med Ctr
- Medical College of Virginia
Dr. Polito has seen patients for Ulcerative Colitis, Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) and Inflammatory Bowel Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Polito on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
