Dr. Joseph Popovich, MD
Overview of Dr. Joseph Popovich, MD
Dr. Joseph Popovich, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Jersey City, NJ. They specialize in General Surgery, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK and is affiliated with Christ Hospital.
Dr. Popovich's Office Locations
Joseph F Popovich M.d. PC159 Palisade Ave, Jersey City, NJ 07306 Directions (201) 217-1110
Liberty Surgical Associates355 Grand St, Jersey City, NJ 07302 Directions (201) 915-2450Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Christ Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Warm, personable, knowledgeable! Dr. Popovich treated me like a person and not just his patient. He made me feel at ease. He answered my questions; listened to my thoughts and ensured that I was ready for the procedure. I had 3 visits with him. And he performed a surgery as well. Dr. Popovich is everything you want in a doctor. I hope I never have to see him under these circumstances again. But if I had any new issues, I would not hesitate to have him as my doctor/surgeon. I forgot to mention that he attended to me with urgency! I felt like my issues were his issues. And it really matters when doctors feel your pain and understand your anxieties when dealing with care and diagnosis. He made me feel like I mattered! I'm more than satisfied. If I could give 10 stars, I would. (You will see this same review from me everywhere. I want to make sure people know he's a great doctor. I'm hysterically happy with him)
About Dr. Joseph Popovich, MD
- General Surgery
- 36 years of experience
- English, Arabic
- 1063592285
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Popovich has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Popovich accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Popovich has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Popovich speaks Arabic.
34 patients have reviewed Dr. Popovich. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Popovich.
