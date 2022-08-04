Dr. Joseph Popper, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Popper is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Joseph Popper, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Joseph Popper, MD
Dr. Joseph Popper, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Amsterdam, NY. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from UNIV OF WA SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Nathan Littauer Hospital, Northwestern Medical Center and St. Mary’s Healthcare - Amsterdam.
Dr. Popper works at
Dr. Popper's Office Locations
1
St. Mary's Hospital At Amsterdam427 Guy Park Ave, Amsterdam, NY 12010 Directions (518) 842-1900
2
Amsterdam Office5010 State Highway 30 Ste 205, Amsterdam, NY 12010 Directions (518) 842-2663
3
Johnstown Office434 S Kingsboro Ave # 102, Johnstown, NY 12095 Directions (518) 773-4242
Hospital Affiliations
- Nathan Littauer Hospital
- Northwestern Medical Center
- St. Mary’s Healthcare - Amsterdam
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Stayed overnight at St Mary's Hospital in Amsterdam as a precaution and for follow-up. True to Dr Popper's word, I was walking the long corridor last evening with zero pain although I was on some pain medication. Yes, I was a little stiff and will be for a short while until I fully heal but so far, I am loving the absence of zero symptoms of sciatica in my legs or buttox. That is a wonderful feeling. Dr Popper repaired a slipped disc and aligned my vertebra providing comfort to what I have been suffering with with since 2015. Over the years I was treated via pain management that helped until it no longer worked. Home now and taking it easy and feeling wonderful. The nurses all told me that if they had lumbar issues, Dr Popper will be their first choice.
About Dr. Joseph Popper, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 12 years of experience
- English
- 1528355179
Education & Certifications
- Mayo Clinic Graduate School of Medicine
- Henry Ford Health System
- UNIV OF WA SCH OF MED
- Washington State University
- Orthopedic Surgery
