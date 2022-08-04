Overview of Dr. Joseph Popper, MD

Dr. Joseph Popper, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Amsterdam, NY. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from UNIV OF WA SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Nathan Littauer Hospital, Northwestern Medical Center and St. Mary’s Healthcare - Amsterdam.



Dr. Popper works at St. Mary' s Healthcare Amsterdam, Amsterdam, NY in Amsterdam, NY with other offices in Johnstown, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Low Back Pain, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Limb Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.