Dr. Portera has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Joseph Portera, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Joseph Portera, MD
Dr. Joseph Portera, MD is a Gynecology Specialist in Chattanooga, TN. They specialize in Gynecology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with CHI Memorial Hospital Chattanooga and Erlinger Baroness Hospital.
Dr. Portera works at
Dr. Portera's Office Locations
-
1
Center for Integrative Medicine PC1751 Gunbarrel Rd Ste 200, Chattanooga, TN 37421 Directions (423) 894-1355
-
2
Women's Institute for Specialized Health605 Glenwood Dr Ste 105, Chattanooga, TN 37404 Directions (423) 495-3300
-
3
Erlanger Women's Institute for Specialized Health1025 Executive Dr Ste 100, Hixson, TN 37343 Directions (423) 894-1355
Hospital Affiliations
- CHI Memorial Hospital Chattanooga
- Erlinger Baroness Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Portera?
Dr. Potential is very knowledgeable and sincere with his patients. His office staff and himself is helpful, friendly, and professional. He answered all my questions at his office and the ones I emailed him about. I would highly recommend him to anyone!!!
About Dr. Joseph Portera, MD
- Gynecology
- 32 years of experience
- English
- 1821088410
Education & Certifications
- ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Portera accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Portera has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Portera works at
Dr. Portera has seen patients for Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis, Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders and Atrophic Vaginitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Portera on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
27 patients have reviewed Dr. Portera. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Portera.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Portera, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Portera appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.