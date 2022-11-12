Overview of Dr. Joseph Portera, MD

Dr. Joseph Portera, MD is a Gynecology Specialist in Chattanooga, TN. They specialize in Gynecology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with CHI Memorial Hospital Chattanooga and Erlinger Baroness Hospital.



Dr. Portera works at Womens Institute for Specialized Health PLLC in Chattanooga, TN with other offices in Hixson, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis, Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders and Atrophic Vaginitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.