Dr. Joseph Potz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Potz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Joseph Potz, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Joseph Potz, MD
Dr. Joseph Potz, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Hematology, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from TUFTS UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Jefferson Abington Hospital.
Dr. Potz works at
Dr. Potz's Office Locations
-
1
Abington Hematology/Oncology Associates9910 Roosevelt Blvd, Philadelphia, PA 19115 Directions (215) 706-2034Tuesday9:00am - 4:30pm
-
2
Abington Hematology/Oncology Associates201 Gibraltar Rd Ste 120, Horsham, PA 19044 Directions (215) 706-2034Monday9:00am - 4:30pmTuesday9:00am - 4:30pmWednesday9:00am - 4:30pmThursday9:00am - 4:30pmFriday9:00am - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Jefferson Abington Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
- UPMC
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Potz?
Caring, thorough, Very professional
About Dr. Joseph Potz, MD
- Hematology
- 41 years of experience
- English
- 1578572962
Education & Certifications
- TUFTS UNIVERSITY
- Hematology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Potz has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Potz accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Potz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Potz works at
Dr. Potz has seen patients for Anemia, Coagulation Disorders (incl. Hemophilia) and Primary Hypercoagulable State (incl. Factor V Leiden Disease), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Potz on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
75 patients have reviewed Dr. Potz. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Potz.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Potz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Potz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.