Overview of Dr. Joseph Potz, MD

Dr. Joseph Potz, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Hematology, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from TUFTS UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Jefferson Abington Hospital.



Dr. Potz works at Alliance Cancer Specialists in Philadelphia, PA with other offices in Horsham, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Anemia, Coagulation Disorders (incl. Hemophilia) and Primary Hypercoagulable State (incl. Factor V Leiden Disease) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.