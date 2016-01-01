Overview of Dr. Joseph Preston, MD

Dr. Joseph Preston, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Paris, TX. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from University Of Texas At Dallas and is affiliated with Paris Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Preston works at Texas Primary Care Specialists, Paris, TX in Paris, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Low Back Pain and Thoracic Spine Fracture along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.