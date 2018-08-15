Dr. Joseph Prince, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Prince is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Joseph Prince, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Joseph Prince, MD
Dr. Joseph Prince, MD is a Cardiovascular & Pulmonary Disease Specialist in Texas City, TX. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare Mainland and HCA Houston Healthcare Clear Lake.
Dr. Prince works at
Dr. Prince's Office Locations
-
1
Mainland Pulmonary Associates6807 Emmett F Lowry Expy Ste 303, Texas City, TX 77591 Directions (409) 228-5154
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Houston Healthcare Mainland
- HCA Houston Healthcare Clear Lake
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Prince?
I have always had asthma. Dr. Prince takes the time to listen to all of my questions and concerns. We discuss my plan of care in detail until I am fully aware of what I need to do based on my current situation or changes in my breathing. I would recommend him and have.
About Dr. Joseph Prince, MD
- Cardiovascular & Pulmonary Diseases
- English, Spanish
- 1477518314
Education & Certifications
- Baylor College Of Medicine
- UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI
- Critical Care Medicine, Internal Medicine and Sleep Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Prince has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Prince accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Prince has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Prince works at
Dr. Prince has seen patients for Respiratory Failure, Pneumonitis (Due to Solids or Liquids) and Pneumonia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Prince on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Prince speaks Spanish.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Prince. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Prince.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Prince, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Prince appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.