Dr. Prohaska accepts Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans.
Dr. Joseph Prohaska, DO
Overview
Dr. Joseph Prohaska, DO is a Dermatologist in Morristown, TN.
Dr. Prohaska works at
Locations
Healthstar Physicians-bartlette1907 W Morris Blvd Ste G, Morristown, TN 37813 Directions (423) 318-0014
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Joseph Prohaska, DO
- Dermatology
- English
- 1790158012
Education & Certifications
- Dermatology and Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Prohaska has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Prohaska has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Prohaska.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Prohaska, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Prohaska appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.