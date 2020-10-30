See All Geriatric Medicine Doctors in Chicago, IL
Dr. Joseph Pudlo, MD

Geriatric Medicine
3.4 (5)
Overview of Dr. Joseph Pudlo, MD

Dr. Joseph Pudlo, MD is a Geriatric Medicine Specialist in Chicago, IL. They completed their residency with Ravenswood Hospital Med Center Advocate

Dr. Pudlo works at Joseph Z. Pudlo M.d. Sc in Chicago, IL. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Pudlo's Office Locations

    Joseph Z. Pudlo M.d. Sc
    6145 N Milwaukee Ave, Chicago, IL 60646 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (773) 631-2442
    Chicago Office
    5645 W Addison St, Chicago, IL 60634 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (773) 282-7000

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Community First Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Muscle Weakness
Arthritis
Osteoarthritis
Muscle Weakness
Arthritis
Osteoarthritis

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Muscle Weakness
Arthritis
Osteoarthritis
Acidosis
Advance Directive End of Life Planning
Anemia
Asthma
Ataxia
Dizziness
Dyslipidemia
Dysphagia
Electrocardiogram (EKG)
Fever
Gastritis
Heart Disease
Hyperlipidemia
Hypertension
Hypothyroidism
Immunization Administration
Lipid Disorders
Obesity
Osteopenia
Overweight
Pneumonia
Wheezing
Acute Bronchitis
Acute Pharyngitis
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
Allergic Rhinitis
Animal Allergies
Arterial Blood Gas Test (ABG)
Atherosclerosis
Bedsores
Bronchitis
Bronchospasm
Calcium Metabolism Disorders
Cellulitis
Chronic Neck Pain
Constipation
Dehydration
Diarrhea
Esophagitis
Essential Tremor
Fecal Occult Blood Test for Colorectal Cancer
Fibromyalgia
Gastroparesis
Gout
Hemorrhoids
Hives
Hyperkalemia
Hypoglycemia
Hypotension
Insomnia
Intertrigo
Iodine Deficiency
Joint Pain
Lactose Intolerance
Low Back Pain
Malnutrition
Muscle Spasm
Nausea
Neurogenic Bladder
Osteoporosis
Pharyngitis
Pollen Allergy
Polyneuropathy
Raynaud's Disease
Ringworm
Scabies
Secondary Hypertension
Sinus Bradycardia
Sinus Tachycardia
Sleep Apnea
Tinnitus
Tremor
Trigeminal Neuralgia
Urinary Stones
Viral Hepatitis
Vitamin B Deficiency
Vitamin B12 Deficiency
Vitamin D Deficiency
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Oct 30, 2020
    Oct 30, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Joseph Pudlo, MD

    Specialties
    • Geriatric Medicine
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Polish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1770570368
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Ravenswood Hospital Med Center Advocate
    Residency

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Pudlo has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Pudlo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Pudlo works at Joseph Z. Pudlo M.d. Sc in Chicago, IL. View the full address on Dr. Pudlo’s profile.

    5 patients have reviewed Dr. Pudlo. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pudlo.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pudlo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pudlo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Primary Care
