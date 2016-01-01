Dr. Puente Jr has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Joseph Puente Jr, MD
Dr. Joseph Puente Jr, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Metairie, LA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from AMERICAN UNIVERSITY OF THE CARIBBEAN / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with East Jefferson General Hospital.
Joseph H Puente MD3800 Houma Blvd Ste 340, Metairie, LA 70006 Directions (504) 455-6250
Jencare Senior Medical Centers-metairie II3530 Houma Blvd Ste 300, Metairie, LA 70006 Directions (504) 264-5142
- East Jefferson General Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- 42 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- AMERICAN UNIVERSITY OF THE CARIBBEAN / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Dr. Puente Jr speaks Spanish.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Puente Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Puente Jr.
