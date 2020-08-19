Dr. Joseph Pusateri Jr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pusateri Jr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Joseph Pusateri Jr, MD
Overview
Dr. Joseph Pusateri Jr, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Pittsburgh, PA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with UPMC St. Margaret.
Dr. Pusateri Jr works at
Locations
-
1
Kelly and Wood Limited100 Delafield Rd Ste 307, Pittsburgh, PA 15215 Directions (412) 784-1102
Hospital Affiliations
- UPMC St. Margaret
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- UPMC
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Pusateri Jr?
Had a colonoscapy and endoscapy and the prep and procedures were so easy! was quite nervous prior!
About Dr. Joseph Pusateri Jr, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 43 years of experience
- English, French
- 1386671618
Education & Certifications
- TEMPLE UNIVERSITY
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Pusateri Jr has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Pusateri Jr accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Pusateri Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Pusateri Jr works at
Dr. Pusateri Jr has seen patients for Diverticulitis, Intestinal, Hemorrhoids, Diverticulosis and Intestinal, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Pusateri Jr on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Pusateri Jr speaks French.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Pusateri Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pusateri Jr.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pusateri Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pusateri Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.