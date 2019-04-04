Overview of Dr. Joseph Puzzi, MD

Dr. Joseph Puzzi, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Pottsville, PA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from CITY UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / MEDICAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with Berwick Hospital Center, Geisinger St. Luke's Hospital, Lehigh Valley Hospital–Schuylkill S. Jackson Street and Saint Luke's Miners Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Puzzi works at Boran/Puzzi Ear Nose/Throat in Pottsville, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Otitis Media, Broken Nose and Earwax Buildup along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.