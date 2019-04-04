Dr. Joseph Puzzi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Puzzi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Joseph Puzzi, MD
Overview of Dr. Joseph Puzzi, MD
Dr. Joseph Puzzi, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Pottsville, PA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from CITY UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / MEDICAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with Berwick Hospital Center, Geisinger St. Luke's Hospital, Lehigh Valley Hospital–Schuylkill S. Jackson Street and Saint Luke's Miners Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Puzzi works at
Dr. Puzzi's Office Locations
-
1
Boran & Puzzi Ear Nose & Throat Associates PC100 Schuylkill Medical Plz Ste 205, Pottsville, PA 17901 Directions (570) 621-5010
-
2
Lehigh Valley Hospital Schuylkill420 S Jackson St, Pottsville, PA 17901 Directions (570) 621-5000
Hospital Affiliations
- Berwick Hospital Center
- Geisinger St. Luke's Hospital
- Lehigh Valley Hospital–Schuylkill S. Jackson Street
- Saint Luke's Miners Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UPMC
Ratings & Reviews
I have been a patient for many years and Dr. Puzzi has done a great job of handling my recurring sinus issues and thyroid issues!!
About Dr. Joseph Puzzi, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 29 years of experience
- English
- 1205829496
Education & Certifications
- CITY UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / MEDICAL SCHOOL
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Puzzi has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Puzzi accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Puzzi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Puzzi works at
Dr. Puzzi has seen patients for Otitis Media, Broken Nose and Earwax Buildup, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Puzzi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Puzzi. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Puzzi.
