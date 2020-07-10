See All Neurosurgeons in Somers Point, NJ
Dr. Joseph Queenan, MD

Neurosurgery
3.8 (8)
Accepting new patients
32 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Joseph Queenan, MD

Dr. Joseph Queenan, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Somers Point, NJ. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PENNSYLVANIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Temple University Hospital.

Dr. Queenan works at The Shore Physicians Group in Somers Point, NJ with other offices in Philadelphia, PA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Dr. Queenan's Office Locations

    Shore Physicians Group-Surgical Division, a Penn Surgical Affiliate
    649 Shore Rd # O, Somers Point, NJ 08244 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (609) 365-6239
    Temple University Hospital
    7600 Central Ave Ste 210 Fl 2, Philadelphia, PA 19111 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (215) 707-7200
    Temple University Hospital
    8815 Germantown Ave Ste 12, Philadelphia, PA 19118 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (215) 707-7200

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Geisinger Health Plan
    • MultiPlan
    • QualCare

    Jul 10, 2020
    Dr Queenan performed surgery on my brother in late June , he done a good job ,the only problem I have is my brother should have been told to take a few weeks off from work .I say that because a week later my brother went to work,an most brothers will not listen to their sister, but if a medical professional bought it to his attention he need to recover for a couple of weeks he would have listen.Thanks again for helping my brother . to whom it may concern. Henrietta Bond.
    Henrietta Bond — Jul 10, 2020
