Overview of Dr. Joseph Quezada, DPM

Dr. Joseph Quezada, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Laredo, TX. They specialize in Podiatry, has 49 years of experience. They graduated from California College of Podiatric Medicine.



They frequently treat conditions like Bunion and Hammer Toe along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.