Dr. Joseph Quintana, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Quintana is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Joseph Quintana, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Joseph Quintana, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in El Paso, TX. They specialize in Cardiology, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from Universidad Autonoma De Chihuahua, Facultad De Medicina and is affiliated with Las Palmas Medical Center, Memorial Medical Center and University Medical Center of El Paso.
Dr. Quintana works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Cardiology Care Consultants7814 Gateway Blvd E Ste A, El Paso, TX 79915 Directions (915) 542-2352Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFridayClosedSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Las Palmas Medical Center
- Memorial Medical Center
- University Medical Center of El Paso
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Quintana?
Dr Quintana was my mother's cardiologist and he was my first choice. His Cardiology Care Consultants building is conveniently located and all of the technical cardiology clinic activities are in the same area. The staff is excellent and responsive to pharmacy needs and careful about Covid-19 cleanliness. Thanks, Dr Q and CCC.
About Dr. Joseph Quintana, MD
- Cardiology
- 41 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1477553196
Education & Certifications
- Universidad Autonoma De Chihuahua, Facultad De Medicina
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Quintana accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Quintana has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Quintana works at
Dr. Quintana has seen patients for Hypertensive Heart Disease, Chest Pain and Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Quintana on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Quintana speaks Spanish.
33 patients have reviewed Dr. Quintana. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Quintana.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Quintana, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Quintana appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.