Dr. Joseph Raccuia, MD

General Surgery
1.0 (1)
Map Pin Small Jersey City, NJ
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Joseph Raccuia, MD

Dr. Joseph Raccuia, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Jersey City, NJ. They completed their residency with Harlem Hospital Center

Dr. Raccuia works at Lutheran Social Ministries of New Jersey in Jersey City, NJ. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Raccuia's Office Locations

    Lutheran Social Ministries of New Jersey
    Lutheran Social Ministries of New Jersey
377 Jersey Ave, Jersey City, NJ 07302
(201) 333-8248

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center
  • Jersey City Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Hernia Repair
Gallbladder Removal
Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy), Laparoscopic
Hernia Repair
Gallbladder Removal
Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy), Laparoscopic

Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Hernia Repair Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Removal Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy), Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Abdominoplasty Chevron Icon
Biliary Atresia Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Open Incisional and-or Ventral Hernia Repair Chevron Icon
Adrenal Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Arteriovenous Fistula Repair Chevron Icon
Bile Duct Cancer Chevron Icon
Bile Duct Procedure Chevron Icon
Biliary Drainage Chevron Icon
Colectomy Chevron Icon
Colectomy and Sigmoidectomy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Duodenal Polypectomy Chevron Icon
Enterostomy (Laparoscopic or Open) Chevron Icon
Excision of Bile Duct Tumor Chevron Icon
Excision of Rectal Tumor Chevron Icon
Excision of Stomach Tumor Chevron Icon
Gallbladder and Biliary Tract Cancer Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy), Open Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Gastrectomy Chevron Icon
Gastric Bypass Surgery, Open Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Gastrotomy Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
Incisional Hernia Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Repair, Open Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Intestinal Transplant (incl. Enterectomy) Chevron Icon
Liver Cancer Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision Chevron Icon
Open Diaphragmatic and-or Paraesophageal Hiatal Hernia Repair Chevron Icon
Pancreatectomy (incl. Pancreas Transplant and Whipple Procedure) Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Removal or Destruction of Rectal or Intestinal Tumor (incl. Colonoscopy, Proctosigmoidoscopy, Sigmoidoscopy and Control of Hemorrhage) Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Sphincterotomy Chevron Icon
Splenectomy Chevron Icon
Splenectomy and Splenorrhaphy Chevron Icon
Thoracentesis Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon

1.0
Average provider rating
Based on 1 ratings
Patient Ratings (1)
5 Star
(0)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(1)
About Dr. Joseph Raccuia, MD

Specialties
  • General Surgery
Specialties
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1013961309
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

Residency
  • Harlem Hospital Center
Residency

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Joseph Raccuia, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Raccuia is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Raccuia has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Raccuia has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Raccuia works at Lutheran Social Ministries of New Jersey in Jersey City, NJ. View the full address on Dr. Raccuia’s profile.

Dr. Raccuia has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Raccuia.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Raccuia, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Raccuia appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

