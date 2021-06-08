Dr. Joseph Raffetto, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Raffetto is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Joseph Raffetto, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Joseph Raffetto, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Salisbury, MD. They specialize in Cardiology, has 50 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from CREIGHTON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Tidalhealth Peninsula Regional.
Tidalhealth Specialty Care LLC400 Eastern Shore Dr, Salisbury, MD 21804 Directions (410) 749-8906
Tidal Health Cardiology314 Franklin Ave Ste 402, Berlin, MD 21811 Directions (410) 641-3794
- Tidalhealth Peninsula Regional
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
Dr Raffetto is A#1 in my book. He treated my mother beginning about 1985 and all through the '90's before we moved west in early 2000's. She passed away in 2018 after 100 good and active years. We have Dr. Rafetto to thank for all the good time we enjoyed her in her '90's. Thank You Dr. Rafetto from the family of Lola Baker.
- Cardiology
- 50 years of experience
- English
- 1831175397
- CREIGHTON UNIVERSITY
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Dr. Raffetto accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Raffetto has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Raffetto has seen patients for Cardiomyopathy, Dilated, Heart Disease and Electrocardiogram (EKG), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Raffetto on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Raffetto. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Raffetto.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Raffetto, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Raffetto appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.