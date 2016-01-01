Overview of Dr. Joseph Ramek, MD

Dr. Joseph Ramek, MD is a Hematology Specialist in New Hyde Park, NY. They specialize in Hematology, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from Stanford University and is affiliated with St. Francis Hospital & Heart Center.



Dr. Ramek works at Great Neck Medical Associates Llp in New Hyde Park, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Vitamin B12 Deficiency along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.