Dr. Joseph Raviv, MD

Ear, Nose, and Throat
Accepting new patients
22 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Joseph Raviv, MD

Dr. Joseph Raviv, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Evanston, IL. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Northwestern University The Feinberg School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Evanston Hospital, Glenbrook Hospital, Highland Park Hospital and Skokie Hospital.

Dr. Raviv works at NorthShore University HealthSystem in Evanston, IL with other offices in Northbrook, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Sinusitis, Nosebleed and Chronic Sinusitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Dr. Raviv's Office Locations

  1. 1
    NorthShore University HealthSystem
    1000 Central St Ste 800, Evanston, IL 60201 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (847) 504-3300
  2. 2
    North Shore University Health System
    501 Skokie Blvd Ste 211, Northbrook, IL 60062 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (847) 504-3300

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Evanston Hospital
  • Glenbrook Hospital
  • Highland Park Hospital
  • Skokie Hospital

Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Nosebleed Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Broken Nose Chevron Icon
Facial Fracture Chevron Icon
Nasal Polyp Chevron Icon
Throat Pain Chevron Icon
Acute Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Conductive Hearing Loss Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Deafness Chevron Icon
Deviated Septum Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Eustachian Tube Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES) Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Head or Neck Lump or Swelling Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Hoarse Voice (Dysphonia) Chevron Icon
Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Malignant Otitis Externa Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Outer Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Tinnitus Chevron Icon
TMJ Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Nodule Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
Acoustic Neuroma Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Anosmia Chevron Icon
Cholesteatoma Chevron Icon
Ear Ache Chevron Icon
Enlarged Turbinates Chevron Icon
ENT Cancer Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Cancer Chevron Icon
Labyrinthitis Chevron Icon
Loss of Smell and-or Taste Chevron Icon
Maxillary and Malar Fractures Chevron Icon
Meniere's Disease Chevron Icon
Nasal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Nephronophthisis Familial, Adult - Spastic Quadriparesis Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Chevron Icon
Orbital Fracture Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Postnasal Drip Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation Chevron Icon
Sjögren's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Tempormandibular Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Throat Cancer (Nasopharyngeal) Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Tumor Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Paralysis Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    About Dr. Joseph Raviv, MD

    • Ear, Nose, and Throat
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Stanford University|Stanford University School of Medicine
    Fellowship
    Internship
    • Northwestern University Medical School
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Northwestern University The Feinberg School Of Medicine
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

