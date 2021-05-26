Overview of Dr. Joseph Rectenwald, MD

Dr. Joseph Rectenwald, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Augusta, GA. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Medical College of Georgia and is affiliated with Aiken Regional Medical Centers and Piedmont Augusta.



Dr. Rectenwald works at Legend Orthopaedics in Augusta, GA with other offices in Evans, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, Trigger Finger and Trigger Finger Release along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.