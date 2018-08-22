Dr. Joseph Regan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Regan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Joseph Regan, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Mequon, WI. They specialize in General Surgery, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Northwestern University The Feinberg School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Ascension Columbia St. Mary's Hospital Ozaukee.
Ascension Columbia St. Mary's Ozaukee - Seton Professional Building13133 N Port Washington Rd Ste 224, Mequon, WI 53097 Directions (262) 243-0070
Ascension Columbia St. Mary's Hospital Milwaukee - Bariatric Center2301 N Lake Dr, Milwaukee, WI 53211 Directions (414) 962-2274
Ascension Columbia St. Mary's Milwaukee - Water Tower Medical Commons2350 N Lake Dr Ste 304, Milwaukee, WI 53211 Directions (262) 243-0070
- Ascension Columbia St. Mary's Hospital Ozaukee
- Aetna
- American Republic
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Chinese Community Health Plan (CCHP)
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Federal Employee Program (FEP)
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- Health Net
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Mutual of Omaha
- Principal Life
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Universal American
- Wisconsin Physicians Service
Dr. Regan was my bariatric surgeon him and his staff are so friendly kind and compassionate to their patients.I would recommend anyone that is getting bariatric surgery to go to him and his staff.
- General Surgery
- 27 years of experience
- English
- 1639116486
- Mt Sinai Hospital
- University MD Med School
- Northwestern University The Feinberg School Of Medicine
- General Surgery
Dr. Regan accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Regan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Regan has seen patients for Sleeve Gastrectomy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Regan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Regan. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Regan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Regan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Regan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.