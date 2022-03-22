Overview of Dr. Joseph Regimbal, MD

Dr. Joseph Regimbal, MD is a Geriatric Medicine Specialist in Lakewood, WA. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF WASHINGTON and is affiliated with St. Joseph Medical Center.



Dr. Regimbal works at Franciscan Medical Clinic - Lakewood in Lakewood, WA with other offices in Tacoma, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Arthritis, Cellulitis and Leg and Foot Ulcers along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.