Dr. Joseph Repay, MD

Internal Medicine
3.9 (10)
Accepting new patients
11 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Joseph Repay, MD

Dr. Joseph Repay, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Naples, FL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from St. Matthews University / School of Medicine and is affiliated with NCH Baker Downtown.

Dr. Repay works at Wellspan Medical Services in Naples, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Repay's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Wellspan Medical Services
    599 Tamiami Trl N, Naples, FL 34102 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (239) 643-7888

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • NCH Baker Downtown

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
Tobacco Use Disorder
Cellulitis
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Acidosis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acidosis
Acne Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Adhesive Capsulitis Chevron Icon
Alkalosis Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Animal Allergies Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status Chevron Icon
Atherosclerosis Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Atrophic Vaginitis Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Bedsores Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bedsores
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Bird Flu Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bird Flu
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bursitis
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Chest Wall Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Cold Sore Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Dehydration Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diarrhea
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Diverticulitis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Diverticulosis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Down Syndrome Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Ear Ache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ear Ache
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Fever Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fever
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Gas-Bloat Syndrome Chevron Icon
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Gastroparesis Chevron Icon
Genital Herpes Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Infections Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Gout
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Heart Palpitations Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hepatitis A Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hernia
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Herpes Zoster Without Complication Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hives
Hyperkalemia Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypokalemia Chevron Icon
Hypotension Chevron Icon
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal) Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Indigestion Chevron Icon
Influenza (Flu) Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Insomnia
Iron Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Irritable Bowel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Low Blood Oxygen Level Chevron Icon
Magnesium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Malnutrition Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Mineral Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Muscle Weakness Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Nausea
Nighttime Urination (Nocturia) Chevron Icon
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Outer Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Peptic Ulcer Chevron Icon
Pericardial Disease Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis Chevron Icon
Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR) Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Polyuria
Preventive Care Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rash
Restless Leg Syndrome Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ringworm
Rosacea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rosacea
Runner's Knee Chevron Icon
Sarcoidosis Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Secondary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Shingles
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis Chevron Icon
Sinus Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Speech, Language and Learning Disorders Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Strep Throat Chevron Icon
Swine Flu Chevron Icon
Tension Headache Chevron Icon
Thyroid Goiter Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Tremor
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Venous Compression Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Wheezing Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 10 ratings
    Patient Ratings (10)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (2)
    About Dr. Joseph Repay, MD

    Specialties
    • Internal Medicine
    Years of Experience
    • 11 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1215069059
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Mercer University School of Medicine, Macon
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • St. Matthews University / School of Medicine
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Indiana University
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    • Internal Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Joseph Repay, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Repay is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Repay has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Repay has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Repay works at Wellspan Medical Services in Naples, FL. View the full address on Dr. Repay’s profile.

    10 patients have reviewed Dr. Repay. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Repay.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Repay, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Repay appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

