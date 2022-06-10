Overview

Dr. Joseph Restivo, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Cuyahoga Falls, OH. They specialize in Cardiology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Toledo College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Akron City Hospital and Western Reserve Hospital.



Dr. Restivo works at Western Reserve Hospital in Cuyahoga Falls, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Electrocardiogram (EKG), Chest Pain and Sinus Tachycardia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.