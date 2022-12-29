Dr. Joseph Ricotta, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ricotta is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Joseph Ricotta, MD
Overview of Dr. Joseph Ricotta, MD
Dr. Joseph Ricotta, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Delray Beach, FL. They graduated from JEFFERSON MED COLL-THOS JEFFERSON UNIV and is affiliated with Children's Healthcare Of Atlanta At Scottish Rite and Delray Medical Center.
Dr. Ricotta's Office Locations
Prime Vascular Institute16215 S Jog Rd Ste 100, Delray Beach, FL 33446 Directions (561) 303-0013
Delray Beach Tower Office5352 Linton Blvd Ste 100, Delray Beach, FL 33484 Directions (561) 303-0013
Hospital Affiliations
- Children's Healthcare Of Atlanta At Scottish Rite
- Delray Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Kaiser Permanente
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- MedHealthInsurance
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- NovaNet
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I found the entire staff to be friendly and very profrssipnal. Jenella answer it on my concerns, and I had quite a few. All in all I am happy that I was referred to this office.
About Dr. Joseph Ricotta, MD
- Vascular Surgery
- English, Italian
- 1407824097
Education & Certifications
- Mayo Clinic College Of Medicine
- Johns Hopkins Hosp
- Johns Hopkins Hospital
- JEFFERSON MED COLL-THOS JEFFERSON UNIV
- Yale Univ
- Vascular Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ricotta has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ricotta accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ricotta has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ricotta has seen patients for Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD), Atherosclerosis and Venous Insufficiency, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ricotta on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Ricotta speaks Italian.
278 patients have reviewed Dr. Ricotta. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ricotta.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ricotta, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ricotta appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.