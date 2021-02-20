See All General Surgeons in Wilkes Barre, PA
Dr. Joseph Ridilla II, DO

General Surgery
4.6 (22)
Map Pin Small Wilkes Barre, PA
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Joseph Ridilla II, DO

Dr. Joseph Ridilla II, DO is a General Surgery Specialist in Wilkes Barre, PA. 

Dr. Ridilla II works at Joseph J Ridilla DO PC in Wilkes Barre, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Cholecystitis and Gallstones, Abdominal Pain and Gallstones along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Ridilla II's Office Locations

    Joseph J. Ridillad.o.pc
    476 E Northampton St, Wilkes Barre, PA 18702 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (570) 825-4460

Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Wilkes - Barre General Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Cholecystitis and Gallstones
Abdominal Pain
Gallstones
Cholecystitis and Gallstones
Abdominal Pain
Gallstones

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Geisinger Health Plan
    • UPMC

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 22 ratings
    Patient Ratings (22)
    5 Star
    (20)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Joseph Ridilla II, DO

    • General Surgery
    • English
    • 1023160686
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Joseph Ridilla II, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ridilla II is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Ridilla II has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Ridilla II has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Ridilla II works at Joseph J Ridilla DO PC in Wilkes Barre, PA. View the full address on Dr. Ridilla II’s profile.

    Dr. Ridilla II has seen patients for Cholecystitis and Gallstones, Abdominal Pain and Gallstones, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ridilla II on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    22 patients have reviewed Dr. Ridilla II. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ridilla II.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ridilla II, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ridilla II appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.