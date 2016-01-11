Dr. Joseph Rieman, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rieman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Joseph Rieman, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Joseph Rieman, DO is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Cincinnati, OH. They graduated from Ohio University College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with ProMedica Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Rieman works at
Locations
-
1
The Childrens Home of Cincinnati5050 Madison Rd, Cincinnati, OH 45227 Directions (513) 272-2800
Hospital Affiliations
- ProMedica Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Rieman?
He is so outgoing and really cares about patients.
About Dr. Joseph Rieman, DO
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
- English
- 1619138724
Education & Certifications
- Michigan State University
- Ohio University College Of Osteopathic Medicine
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry and Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rieman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rieman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rieman works at
Dr. Rieman has seen patients for ADHD and-or ADD, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rieman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Rieman. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rieman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rieman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rieman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.