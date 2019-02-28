Overview

Dr. Joseph Ripperger, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Norman, OK. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER.



Dr. Ripperger works at Norman Psyciatry APRN-CNP in Norman, OK. They frequently treat conditions like ADHD and-or ADD and Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.