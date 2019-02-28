Dr. Joseph Ripperger, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ripperger is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Joseph Ripperger, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Joseph Ripperger, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Norman, OK. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER.
Dr. Ripperger works at
Locations
Norman Psychiatry APRN-CNP2201 Westpark Dr, Norman, OK 73069 Directions (405) 579-4111Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Ripperger?
Dr. Ripperger is an incredible doctor. He is very knowledgeable and seems to truly care about the quality of care he provides. I have read some reviews about the office staff, but I have to completely disagree. The office staff is very helpful, compassionate, and very responsive. I also am seeing a counselor in his office that has been incredibly helpful and life changing. There was one time where I was seen by his nurse practitioner on an emergency basis and she too was professional and kind.
About Dr. Joseph Ripperger, MD
- Psychiatry
- 34 years of experience
- English
- 1578510244
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ripperger accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ripperger has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ripperger works at
Dr. Ripperger has seen patients for ADHD and-or ADD and Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ripperger on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Ripperger. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ripperger.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ripperger, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ripperger appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.