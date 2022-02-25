Dr. Joseph Rodemann, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rodemann is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Joseph Rodemann, MD
Overview
Dr. Joseph Rodemann, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Lake Saint Louis, MO. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from LOYOLA UNIV OF CHICAGO STRITCH SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Barnes-Jewish St. Peters Hospital, SSM Health DePaul Hospital - St. Louis, SSM Health St. Joseph Hospital - Lake Saint Louis and SSM Health St. Joseph Hospital - St. Charles.
Dr. Rodemann works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
SSM Health Medical Group300 Medical Plz Ste 310, Lake Saint Louis, MO 63367 Directions (636) 625-2662
Hospital Affiliations
- Barnes-Jewish St. Peters Hospital
- SSM Health DePaul Hospital - St. Louis
- SSM Health St. Joseph Hospital - Lake Saint Louis
- SSM Health St. Joseph Hospital - St. Charles
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Rodemann?
He genuinely cares, listens, Lets patient have input. I feel like he will keep helping me to find a solution.
About Dr. Joseph Rodemann, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 20 years of experience
- English
- 1730101874
Education & Certifications
- University of Pittsburgh Medical Center
- Washington University/Barnes Jewish Hospital
- LOYOLA UNIV OF CHICAGO STRITCH SCH OF MED
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rodemann has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rodemann accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rodemann has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rodemann works at
Dr. Rodemann has seen patients for Hemorrhoids, Gastritis and Esophagitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rodemann on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Rodemann. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rodemann.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rodemann, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rodemann appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.