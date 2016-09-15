See All Pediatricians in Kansas City, MO
Dr. Joseph Rogers, DO

Pediatrics
4.9 (29)
20 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Joseph Rogers, DO is a Pediatrics Specialist in Kansas City, MO. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from Kansas City University of Medicine and Biosciences and is affiliated with North Kansas City Hospital & Meritas Health.

Dr. Rogers works at Priority Care Pediatrics, LLC in Kansas City, MO. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Priority Care Pediatrics, LLC
    9405 N Oak Trfy, Kansas City, MO 64155 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Experience & Treatment Frequency

    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 29 ratings
    Patient Ratings (29)
    5 Star
    (28)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Sep 15, 2016
    Dr. Rogers has been the biggest blessing to our family! Our son had some significant respiratory issues at birth and he walked us through a rough first year of his life. He was our son's advocate numerous times and he helped provide and find the best care possible. He is kind, compassionate, and very knowledgable- we have complete trust in him. We couldn't recommend him enough!!
    Liberty, MO — Sep 15, 2016
    About Dr. Joseph Rogers, DO

    • Pediatrics
    Languages Spoken
    Gender
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Kansas City University of Medicine and Biosciences
    Board Certifications
    Hospital Affiliations

    • North Kansas City Hospital & Meritas Health

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Rogers has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Rogers has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Rogers works at Priority Care Pediatrics, LLC in Kansas City, MO. View the full address on Dr. Rogers’s profile.

    29 patients have reviewed Dr. Rogers. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rogers.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rogers, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rogers appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

