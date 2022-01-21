Overview

Dr. Joseph Rojas II, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from Tulane University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Southern Hills Hospital And Medical Center, Dignity Health - St. Rose Dominican Hospital, Rose de Lima Campus - Henderson, NV, Dignity Health - St. Rose Dominican Hospital, San Martin Campus - Las Vegas, NV, Dignity Health St. Rose Dominican - Siena Campus and Summerlin Hospital Medical Center.



Dr. Rojas II works at Women's Health Associates of Southern Nevada in Las Vegas, NV. They frequently treat conditions like Uterine Fibroids, Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) and Ovarian Cysts along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.