Overview of Dr. Joseph Romero, DO

Dr. Joseph Romero, DO is a Pulmonologist in Clearwater, FL. They graduated from NOVA SOUTHEASTERN UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Morton Plant Hospital.



Dr. Romero works at Bay Area Chest Physicians in Clearwater, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Emphysema, COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) and Sleep Apnea along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.