Dr. Joseph Rosa, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Joseph Rosa, MD
Dr. Joseph Rosa, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Trumbull, CT. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from U Noreste, Tampico Tamps and is affiliated with Bridgeport Hospital.
Dr. Rosa works at
Dr. Rosa's Office Locations
Primed Endocrine & Diabetes Specialists112 Quarry Rd Ste 250, Trumbull, CT 06611 Directions (203) 371-7048
Hospital Affiliations
- Bridgeport Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Connecticare
- Coventry Health Care
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
- Oxford Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
He has been my doctor for 20 years. Always caring and thorough. He looks at the root causes of the problem, not just symptoms.. He takes a lot of time with me despite it being a busy office. He also works on bringing the issues to the politicians that can offer relief for his diabetic patients.
About Dr. Joseph Rosa, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 41 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- U Conn
- St Vincents Med Ctr
- St Vincent'S Med Center
- U Noreste, Tampico Tamps
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rosa has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rosa accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rosa has seen patients for Diabetes Type 1, Diabetes Type 2 and Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rosa on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Rosa speaks Spanish.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Rosa. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rosa.
