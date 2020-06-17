See All Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinologists in Trumbull, CT
Dr. Joseph Rosa, MD

Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
4.0 (18)
Accepting new patients
41 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Joseph Rosa, MD

Dr. Joseph Rosa, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Trumbull, CT. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from U Noreste, Tampico Tamps and is affiliated with Bridgeport Hospital.

Dr. Rosa works at PRIMED ENDOCRINE & DIABETES SPECIALISTS in Trumbull, CT. They frequently treat conditions like Diabetes Type 1, Diabetes Type 2 and Diabetes With Renal Manifestations along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Dr. Rosa's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Primed Endocrine & Diabetes Specialists
    112 Quarry Rd Ste 250, Trumbull, CT 06611 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (203) 371-7048

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Bridgeport Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

Diabetes Type 1
Diabetes Type 2
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Diabetes Type 1
Diabetes Type 2
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations

Treatment frequency



Diabetes Type 1
Diabetes Type 2
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Diabetes Mellitus, Secondary
Diabetic Polyneuropathy
Polyneuropathy
Acne
Anemia
Anxiety
Arthritis
Calcium Metabolism Disorders
Chest Pain
Dizziness
Dyslipidemia
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Esophagitis
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Gastroparesis
Hair Loss
Heart Disease
Heart Palpitations
Hypercalcemia
Hyperlipidemia
Hypertension
Hypogonadism
Hypothyroidism
Insomnia
Joint Pain
Lipid Disorders
Mineral Metabolism Disorders
Neurogenic Bladder
Nighttime Urination (Nocturia)
Obesity
Osteoarthritis
Osteopenia
Osteoporosis
Overweight
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Plantar Fasciitis
Polyuria
Reflux Esophagitis
Secondary Hypertension
Secondary Renovascular Hypertension
Sinus Bradycardia
Sleep Apnea
Sleep-Related Leg Cramp
Testicular Dysfunction
Thyroid Goiter
Tobacco Use Disorder
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
Vertigo
Vitamin B Deficiency
Vitamin B12 Deficiency
Vitamin D Deficiency
Abdominal Pain
Abnormal Thyroid
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Allergic Rhinitis
Arthritis of the Elbow
Asthma
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status
Ataxia
Atherosclerosis
Back Pain
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome
Bladder Infection
Bronchitis
Celiac Disease
Cellulitis
Chronic Neck Pain
Chronic Pain
Chronic Sinusitis
Continuous Glucose Monitoring
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Dermatitis
Diabetes
Diabetes Counseling
Diarrhea
Difficulty With Walking
Diverticulitis
Diverticulitis, Intestinal
Diverticulosis
Diverticulosis, Intestinal
Dysphagia
Excessive Sweating
Fibromyalgia
Gait Abnormality
Gastritis
Gout
Hyperkalemia
Hypoglycemia
Insulin Pump Therapy
Iron Metabolism Disorders
Leg and Foot Ulcers
Limb Pain
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
Low Back Pain
Malaise and Fatigue
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
Migraine
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
Osteoarthritis of Hip
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Pericardial Disease
Pneumonia
Pollen Allergy
Proteinuria
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Restless Leg Syndrome
Sarcoidosis
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Shingles
Shortness of Breath
Sinusitis
Urinary Incontinence
Urinary Stones
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis
Venous Insufficiency
Viral Infection
Wheezing
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Connecticare
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • MVP Health Care
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 18 ratings
    Patient Ratings (18)
    5 Star
    (13)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Jun 17, 2020
    He has been my doctor for 20 years. Always caring and thorough. He looks at the root causes of the problem, not just symptoms.. He takes a lot of time with me despite it being a busy office. He also works on bringing the issues to the politicians that can offer relief for his diabetic patients.
    Daniel Greenberg — Jun 17, 2020
    Photo: Dr. Joseph Rosa, MD
    About Dr. Joseph Rosa, MD

    Specialties
    • Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
    Years of Experience
    • 41 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1568421469
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • U Conn
    Residency
    • St Vincents Med Ctr
    Internship
    • St Vincent'S Med Center
    Medical Education
    • U Noreste, Tampico Tamps
    Board Certifications
    • Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology and Internal Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Joseph Rosa, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rosa is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Rosa has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Rosa has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Rosa works at PRIMED ENDOCRINE & DIABETES SPECIALISTS in Trumbull, CT. View the full address on Dr. Rosa’s profile.

    Dr. Rosa has seen patients for Diabetes Type 1, Diabetes Type 2 and Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rosa on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    18 patients have reviewed Dr. Rosa. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rosa.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rosa, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rosa appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

