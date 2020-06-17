Overview of Dr. Joseph Rosa, MD

Dr. Joseph Rosa, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Trumbull, CT. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from U Noreste, Tampico Tamps and is affiliated with Bridgeport Hospital.



Dr. Rosa works at PRIMED ENDOCRINE & DIABETES SPECIALISTS in Trumbull, CT. They frequently treat conditions like Diabetes Type 1, Diabetes Type 2 and Diabetes With Renal Manifestations along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.