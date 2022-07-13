Overview of Dr. Joseph Rosales, MD

Dr. Joseph Rosales, MD is an Urology Specialist in Seattle, WA. They specialize in Urology, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from University of California School of Medicine - Los Angeles and is affiliated with Virginia Mason Medical Center.



Dr. Rosales works at Virginia Mason Medical Center in Seattle, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Secondary Malignancies, Nausea and Lung Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.