Dr. Joseph Rosales, MD

Urology
5.0 (4)
Map Pin Small Seattle, WA
Accepting new patients
24 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Joseph Rosales, MD is an Urology Specialist in Seattle, WA. They specialize in Urology, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from University of California School of Medicine - Los Angeles and is affiliated with Virginia Mason Medical Center.

Dr. Rosales works at Virginia Mason Medical Center in Seattle, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Secondary Malignancies, Nausea and Lung Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Office Locations

  1. 1
    Virginia Mason Medical Center
    1100 9th Ave, Seattle, WA 98101 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Jul 13, 2022
    He is one of the best oncologists in Seattle. Took the time to really answer my questions and come up with a good treatment plan.
    Eddy — Jul 13, 2022
    Photo: Dr. Joseph Rosales, MD
    About Dr. Joseph Rosales, MD

    • Urology
    • 24 years of experience
    • English
    • Male
    • 1457300303
    Education & Certifications

    • CITY OF HOPE NATIONAL MEDICAL CENTER
    • St Mary Medical Center
    • St Mary Medical Center
    • University of California School of Medicine - Los Angeles
    • Hematology and Medical Oncology
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Virginia Mason Medical Center

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Joseph Rosales, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rosales is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Rosales has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Rosales has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Rosales works at Virginia Mason Medical Center in Seattle, WA. View the full address on Dr. Rosales’s profile.

    Dr. Rosales has seen patients for Secondary Malignancies, Nausea and Lung Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rosales on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    4 patients have reviewed Dr. Rosales. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rosales.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rosales, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rosales appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

