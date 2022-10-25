See All Pediatric Pulmonologists in Pearland, TX
Super Profile

Dr. Joseph Rosen, MD

Pediatric Pulmonology
4.6 (16)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Joseph Rosen, MD

Dr. Joseph Rosen, MD is a Pediatric Pulmonology Specialist in Pearland, TX. They completed their fellowship with Baylor College Of Medicine|Texas Children's Hospital

Dr. Rosen works at Houston Pediatric Pulmonary and Sleep Associates - Pearland in Pearland, TX with other offices in Houston, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Asthma, Cough and Animal Allergies along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Rosen's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Houston Pediatric Pulmonary and Sleep Associates - Pearland
    10223 Broadway St Ste E, Pearland, TX 77584 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (713) 347-3879
    Monday
    8:30am - 6:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 6:00pm
    Wednesday
    Closed
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    Closed
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  2. 2
    Houston Pediatric Pulmonary and Sleep Associates - Houston
    7900 Fannin St Ste 3700, Houston, TX 77054 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (713) 347-3880

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • The Woman's Hospital of Texas
  • HCA Houston Healthcare Clear Lake
  • Texas Children's Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Asthma
Cough
Animal Allergies
Asthma
Cough
Animal Allergies

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Community Health Choice
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Humana Health Plan of Texas
    • Medicaid
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 16 ratings
    Patient Ratings (16)
    5 Star
    (14)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Oct 25, 2022
    Dr. Rosen is incredible. He knew her diagnosis on the first visit. First time I have seen a dr. with this combination of caring personally and medical knowledge. He explained everything really well.
    — Oct 25, 2022
    About Dr. Joseph Rosen, MD

    Specialties
    • Pediatric Pulmonology
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1144547423
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Baylor College Of Medicine|Texas Children's Hospital
    Residency
    • Miami Children's Hospital
    Board Certifications
    • Pediatric Pulmonology and Sleep Medicine
