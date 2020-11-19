Dr. Joseph Rosenblatt, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rosenblatt is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Joseph Rosenblatt, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Joseph Rosenblatt, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Miami, FL. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from University of California School of Medicine - Los Angeles and is affiliated with Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center.
Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer1475 NW 12th Ave, Miami, FL 33136 Directions (305) 243-1000Wednesday8:00am - 12:00pmThursday8:00am - 12:00pm
- Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center
As I am now 85 I have been treated by many physicians and can state without hesitation that I have never known a more capable, caring MD. He shares his knowledge clearly and openly, listens to my concerns well in order to respond most helpfully, never gives me the feeling that he is hurried or too busy. He is a very kind person. Truly a model MD!
- University of California-Los Angeles
- University of California-Los Angeles
- University of California-Los Angeles
- University of California School of Medicine - Los Angeles
- Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology
Dr. Rosenblatt has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rosenblatt accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rosenblatt has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rosenblatt has seen patients for Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia and Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rosenblatt on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Rosenblatt. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rosenblatt.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rosenblatt, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rosenblatt appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.