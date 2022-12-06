Dr. Joseph Ross, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ross is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Joseph Ross, MD
Overview of Dr. Joseph Ross, MD
Dr. Joseph Ross, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Crystal River, FL. They graduated from CASE WESTERN RESERVE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with HCA Florida Ocala Hospital, HCA Florida Largo Hospital and Main Campus Medical Center.
Dr. Ross' Office Locations
Envision Eye Specialists295 SE US Highway 19, Crystal River, FL 34429 Directions (352) 310-8764
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Ocala Hospital
- HCA Florida Largo Hospital
- Main Campus Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Freedom Health
- Health Net
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- PHCS
- PHP-Physicians Health Plan
- Preferred Health Systems
- Prudential
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
Ratings & Reviews
Really cares about his patients Great eye Dr #1,wish he was still in the Cleveland area
About Dr. Joseph Ross, MD
- Ophthalmology
- English
- 1780602482
Education & Certifications
- University Of Arizona College Of Medicine
- CASE WESTERN RESERVE UNIVERSITY
- Youngstown Hospital Association
- CASE WESTERN RESERVE UNIVERSITY
- Ophthalmology
Dr. Ross has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ross accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ross has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ross has seen patients for Eyelid Disorders, Entropion and Ectropion of Eyelid, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ross on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
35 patients have reviewed Dr. Ross. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ross.
