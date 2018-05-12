Overview of Dr. Joseph Rousso, MD

Dr. Joseph Rousso, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from FL STATE UNIV COLL OF MED|Florida State University and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Brooklyn, Mount Sinai Beth Israel and Mount Sinai Hospital.



Dr. Rousso works at New York Eye and Ear Infirmary of Mount Sinai in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Intranasal or Sinus Procedure, Broken Nose and Facial Fracture along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.