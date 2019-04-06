Dr. Joseph Rowland, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rowland is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Joseph Rowland, MD
Overview of Dr. Joseph Rowland, MD
Dr. Joseph Rowland, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Memphis, TN. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from East Tennessee State University/James H Quillen College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Baptist Memorial Hospital - Memphis and Methodist University Hospital.
Dr. Rowland works at
Dr. Rowland's Office Locations
-
1
Passons Eye Center, PLLC909 Ridgeway Loop Rd, Memphis, TN 38120 Directions (901) 683-1112
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Memorial Hospital - Memphis
- Methodist University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Principal Financial Group
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I visited the Passons eye center yesterday and i had an eye injury, actually i wish i can give them 100 STARS, starting with the professional and very kind front disk ladies that helped me since i got in clinic with smily beautiful face,they made me so comfortable as i was not seeing clearly because of my eye trauma, then i was treated by the great DR.JOSEPH ROWLAND ,I WANT TO GIVE ANOTHER 100 stars for him, he is the greatest ophthalmologist ever, excellent,informative,kind,just like an angel
About Dr. Joseph Rowland, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 26 years of experience
- English
- 1922118892
Education & Certifications
- U Tn
- East Tennessee State University/James H Quillen College Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rowland has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rowland accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rowland has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rowland has seen patients for Tear Duct Disorders, Dry Eyes and Eye Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rowland on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Rowland. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rowland.
