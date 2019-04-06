Overview of Dr. Joseph Rowland, MD

Dr. Joseph Rowland, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Memphis, TN. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from East Tennessee State University/James H Quillen College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Baptist Memorial Hospital - Memphis and Methodist University Hospital.



Dr. Rowland works at Passons Eye Center, PLLC in Memphis, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Tear Duct Disorders, Dry Eyes and Eye Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.