Dr. Joseph Ruggiero, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ruggiero is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Joseph Ruggiero, MD
Overview of Dr. Joseph Ruggiero, MD
Dr. Joseph Ruggiero, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Orange Park, FL. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Univ Of South Fl Coll Of Med and is affiliated with Ascension St. Vincent's Clay County Hospital and Ascension St. Vincent's Riverside Hospital.
Dr. Ruggiero works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Ruggiero's Office Locations
-
1
St Vincent Ear Nose Throat2035 Professional Center Dr Ste A, Orange Park, FL 32073 Directions (904) 272-3200
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension St. Vincent's Clay County Hospital
- Ascension St. Vincent's Riverside Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Medico
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Ruggiero?
Dr. Ruggiero was outstanding Doctor , he was the only one that , took the time to find out exactly , what type of infection, that I had. I have been his patient, for around 8 yrs and he has always been, honest and truthfulness. 5 stars all the way.
About Dr. Joseph Ruggiero, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 30 years of experience
- English
- 1346221348
Education & Certifications
- Naval Med Center San Diego
- Univ Of South Fl Coll Of Med
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ruggiero has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ruggiero accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ruggiero has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ruggiero works at
Dr. Ruggiero has seen patients for Head or Neck Lump or Swelling, Outer Ear Infection and Nosebleed, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ruggiero on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Ruggiero. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ruggiero.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ruggiero, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ruggiero appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.