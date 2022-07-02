See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Laguna Hills, CA
Dr. Joseph Ruggio, MD

Internal Medicine
4.2 (20)
Accepting new patients
43 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Joseph Ruggio, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Laguna Hills, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiology. They graduated from Albert Einstein College of Medicine of Yeshiva University and is affiliated with Ahmc Anaheim Regional Medical Center, Fountain Valley Regional Hospital and Medical Center, Hoag Hospital Newport Beach, Hoag Orthopedic Institute, Orange County Global Medical Center, Providence Mission Hospital Mission Viejo, Saddleback Medical Center and UCI Medical Center.

Dr. Ruggio works at Pacific Cardiovascular Associates Medical Group in Laguna Hills, CA with other offices in Costa Mesa, CA, Orange, CA and San Clemente, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Laguna Hills Outpatient Facility
    24022 Calle de la Plata Ste 500, Laguna Hills, CA 92653 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (877) 430-7337
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    Costa Mesa Outpatient Facility
    3070 Bristol St Ste 190, Costa Mesa, CA 92626 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (877) 430-7337
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  3. 3
    Orange Outpatient Facility
    681 S Parker St Ste 100, Orange, CA 92868 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (877) 430-7337
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
  4. 4
    Pacific Cardiovascular Associates Medical Group, Inc.
    675 Camino de los Mares Ste 300, San Clemente, CA 92673 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (877) 430-7337

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Ahmc Anaheim Regional Medical Center
  • Fountain Valley Regional Hospital and Medical Center
  • Hoag Hospital Newport Beach
  • Hoag Orthopedic Institute
  • Orange County Global Medical Center
  • Providence Mission Hospital Mission Viejo
  • Saddleback Medical Center
  • UCI Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Sinus Bradycardia
Heart Palpitations
Structural Heart Disease Evaluations and Treatment
Sinus Bradycardia
Heart Palpitations
Structural Heart Disease Evaluations and Treatment

Sinus Bradycardia Chevron Icon
Heart Palpitations Chevron Icon
Structural Heart Disease Evaluations and Treatment Chevron Icon
Abnormal Heart Beat Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Angina Chevron Icon
Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome Chevron Icon
Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Aortic Ectasia Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Arrhythmias Chevron Icon
Atrial Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Atrial Flutter Chevron Icon
Atrial Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Cardiac Arrest Chevron Icon
Cardiac Imaging Chevron Icon
Cardiac Myocardial Perfusion Imaging Chevron Icon
Cardiomegaly Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy, Hypertrophic Chevron Icon
Cardiovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Cardiovascular Imaging Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Disease Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Stenosis Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Congestive Heart Failure Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD) Chevron Icon
Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction) Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Heart Disease in Women Chevron Icon
Heart Murmur Chevron Icon
Heart Valve Diseases Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hypotension Chevron Icon
Impella Device Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Long QT Syndrome Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Prolapse Chevron Icon
Mobitz, Type 2, Heart Block Chevron Icon
Myocarditis Chevron Icon
Nuclear Stress Testing Chevron Icon
Patent Foramen Ovale (PFO) Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Disease Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Second Degree Heart Block Chevron Icon
Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Supraventricular Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Tilt Testing or Cardiac Event Monitors Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareOregon
    • CareSource
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Community Health Choice
    • First Health
    • Health Net
    • HealthPlus
    • HealthPlus Amerigroup
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Humana
    • Husky Health
    • inHealth
    • INTotal Health
    • Medica
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • Midwest Health Plan
    • Molina Healthcare
    • Monarch Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • Peach State Health Plan
    • Premera Blue Cross
    • Simply Healthcare Plans
    • Staywell (Wellcare)
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Wellcare of Georgia
    • WellPoint

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 20 ratings
    Patient Ratings (20)
    5 Star
    (15)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Jul 02, 2022
    He is always on top of things and takes a keen interest in me as a patient. Excellent and diagnosing and explaining medical issues and setting forth a clear plan to address any issues.,
    William Devine — Jul 02, 2022
    About Dr. Joseph Ruggio, MD

    Specialties
    • Internal Medicine
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 43 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1124023163
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Albert Einstein Coll Med
    Fellowship
    Internship
    • Bronx Municipal Hospital Center
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Albert Einstein College of Medicine of Yeshiva University
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Queens College, C.U.N.Y.
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    • Cardiology and Internal Medicine
    Board Certifications
