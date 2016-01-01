Dr. Joseph Russell, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Russell is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Joseph Russell, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Joseph Russell, MD
Dr. Joseph Russell, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in North Charleston, SC. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA AT AIKEN and is affiliated with Trident Medical Center and Trident Health System - Summerville Medical Center.
Dr. Russell works at
Dr. Russell's Office Locations
-
1
National Allergy & ENT7555 Northside Dr, North Charleston, SC 29420 Directions (843) 567-1252
Hospital Affiliations
- Trident Medical Center
- Trident Health System - Summerville Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Russell?
About Dr. Joseph Russell, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 12 years of experience
- English
- 1578855433
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA AT AIKEN
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Russell has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Russell accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Russell has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Russell works at
Dr. Russell has seen patients for Chronic Sinusitis, Acute Laryngitis and Sinusitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Russell on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Russell. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Russell.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Russell, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Russell appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.