Dr. Joseph Russino, MD
Dr. Joseph Russino, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Pottsville, PA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from Temple University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Lankenau Medical Center and Paoli Hospital.
Lvpg-s Obgyn Red Horse Road171 Red Horse Rd, Pottsville, PA 17901 Directions (570) 628-2229
Hospital Affiliations
- Lankenau Medical Center
- Paoli Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
I Love Love Love Dr. Russino. He delivered my son..which believe me ..was a hard delivery. Other Drs. would have panicked and would have done a C section...Not Dr. Russino, he is such a seasoned doctor..he knew exactly what to do..how to do it..and boom..I had a 7 pound 11 ounce baby boy. Dr. Russino stayed as calm as the day is long..and was EXCELLENT! Now when I see him..I call him my angel..as I swear I can see a halo over his head. He now is in practice by himself, not delivering any more
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 42 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1134169972
Education & Certifications
- Lankenau Hospital
- Temple University School of Medicine
Dr. Russino has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Russino accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Russino has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Russino speaks Spanish.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Russino. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Russino.
