Overview of Dr. Joseph Russino, MD

Dr. Joseph Russino, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Pottsville, PA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from Temple University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Lankenau Medical Center and Paoli Hospital.



Dr. Russino works at Lvpg-s Obgyn Red Horse Road in Pottsville, PA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.