Dr. Joseph Bautista, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Joseph Bautista, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Stratford, CT. They completed their fellowship with Northwell Health
Dr. Bautista works at
Hartford HealthCare Medical Group3272 Main St Fl 2, Stratford, CT 06614 Directions (203) 386-0366
- St. Vincent's Medical Center
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- Family Medicine
- English, Spanish
- 1225482706
- Northwell Health
- Northwell Health
Dr. Bautista speaks Spanish.
