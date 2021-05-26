Overview of Dr. Joseph Saadey, MD

Dr. Joseph Saadey, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Canton, OH. They specialize in General Surgery, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from Ohio State University College Of Medicine And Public Health and is affiliated with Aultman Hospital.



Dr. Saadey works at Surgical Associates Of Canton in Canton, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Lipomas, Umbilical Hernia and Inguinal Hernia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.