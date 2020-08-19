Dr. Joseph Safdieh, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Safdieh is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Joseph Safdieh, MD
Dr. Joseph Safdieh, MD is a Neurology Specialist in New York, NY.
Neurology - Upper East Side, 520 East 70th Street, New York, NY 10021
Hospital Affiliations
NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
- Aetna
Affinity Health Plan
Amerihealth
Cigna
CoreSource
EmblemHealth
Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
Fidelis Care
Healthfirst
Medicaid
Medicare
Oxford Health Plans
POMCO Group
SelectCare
UnitedHealthCare
VNS Choice
This is such a caring physician. He helped me tremendously with my pain and monitors my condition but also makes sure medications are safe for me and covered by insurance. He always returns messages and helped even when on his own time to get me the right help and medication . His suggestion for treatment is one I should have listened to sooner . He is wonderful and 5 full stars .
- Neurology
- English
NPI: 1750334389
Dr. Safdieh has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Safdieh accepts Aetna, Cigna and Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Safdieh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Safdieh. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Safdieh.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Safdieh, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Safdieh appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.