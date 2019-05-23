Overview of Dr. Joseph Saka, DPM

Dr. Joseph Saka, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Allentown, PA.



Dr. Saka works at PA Foot & Ankle Associates in Allentown, PA with other offices in Howell, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Plantar Fasciitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.