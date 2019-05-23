Dr. Joseph Saka, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Saka is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Joseph Saka, DPM
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Joseph Saka, DPM
Dr. Joseph Saka, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Allentown, PA.
Dr. Saka works at
Dr. Saka's Office Locations
Thomas M. Rocchio Podiatry LLC2895 Hamilton Blvd Ste 101, Allentown, PA 18104 Directions (610) 330-9740
Affiliated Foot & Ankle Center. LLP4645 US HIGHWAY 9, Howell, NJ 07731 Directions (732) 905-1110
Hospital Affiliations
- Monmouth Medical Center Southern Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Oxford Health Plans
- QualCare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Shaka is a great dr he took great care of my feet problems and surgery with good care and kindness he’s a nice man and talks and explains every option and treatments available for whatever foot problem that he was addressing with me I highly recommend dr saka!
About Dr. Joseph Saka, DPM
- Podiatry
- English, Spanish
- 1124269501
Education & Certifications
- Hoboken University Medical Center
- Yeshiva University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Saka has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Saka accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Saka has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Saka has seen patients for Plantar Fasciitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Saka on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Saka speaks Spanish.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Saka. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Saka.
